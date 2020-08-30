Kenya has reported 263 new cases of Covid-19 over the last 24 hours, bringing the total caseload to 34057.

The new infections were realized after tests were conducted on 4424 samples.

Tests so far conducted currently stands at 450146.

180 of the new cases are males while 83 are females with the youngest being a one-year old baby and the oldest aged 83 years.

259 of the new infections are Kenyans while 4 are foreign nationals.

Over the last 24 hours, 2 people succumbed to complications related to Covid-19, raising the total fatalities to 574.

98 patients were declared healed of the virus and discharged from various health facilities and home-based care across the country, raising the total recoveries to 19,688.

79 of the new recoveries came from patients under the home-based care system while 19 were discharged from various hospitals.