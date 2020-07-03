Kenya has reported 247 new Coronavirus cases, out of a 4,147 samples tested.

This increases the total number of cases in the 7,188. So far the cumulative samples tested to 180,206.

In the new cases 242 are Kenyans while 5 are foreign nationals. 164 are males and 83 are females.

The youngest is a 1-year-old infant and the oldest is 100.

The number of recoveries has also increased to 2,148 after 39 patients were discharged.

Health CAS Rashid Aman also reported the increase to 154 after 2 patients succumbed to the disease.

Distribution in counties is as follows

Nairobi (153), Mombasa (35), Kajiado (15), Busia (12), Kiambu (12), Uasin Gishu (4), Machakos (4), Garissa (4), Murang’a (2), Nakuru (2), Siaya (2), Lamu (1), and Nyamira (1).

In Nairobi, the 153 cases are in; Kibra (35), Westlands (28), Dagoretti North (16), Kasarani (13), Embakasi East (12), Starehe (10), Langata (8), Makadara (6), Embakasi South (5), Embakasi West (4), Kamukunji (4), Roysambu (4), Dagoretti South (3), Ruaraka (3) and Embakasi Central (2).

In Mombasa, the 35 cases are in; Mvita (17), Likoni (6), Changamwe (4), Kisauni (3), Jomvu (3), and Nyali (2).

The 15 cases in Kajiado, are in Kajiado East (10), Kajiado North (4) and Kajiado Central (1) while the 12 cases Busia are in; Teso South (8), Teso North (2), and Matayos (2).

In Kiambu, the 12 cases are in, Kiambaa (6), Ruiru (3), Thika (2), and Kikuyu (1) while in Uasin Gishu, the 4 cases are in Ainabkoi (2), Kapseret (1), and Turbo (1).

Meanwhile, the 4 cases Machakos, are in Athi River while in Garissa the cases are in Daadab (2), and Garissa Township (2).

In Muranga the cases are in Maragua and Kiharu. The 2 cases in Nakuru are in Nakuru West, in Siaya the cases are in Alego Usonga while the case in Lamu is in Lamu West and the Nyamira case is in Nyamira town.