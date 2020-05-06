The government will now foot the bill for all persons held in the State's quarantine facilities, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced on Wednesday.

The move is aimed at encouraging more people who suspect they may have contracted the Coronavirus infection to seek treatment.

The government has also relaxed charges on targeted testing of individuals, especially inside identified epicentres.

Cost of quarantine to be paid by the government starting today - Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

"The cost of targeted testing and quarantine in government facilities shall be met by the government. Kenyans should therefore not be afraid of getting tested forthwith. Effective today, government quarantine facilities will be occupied by those told to do so by the Ministry of Health, free of charge," he stated.

2 Coronavirus patients died in their homes

The CS highlighted the case of two victims of Coronavirus, aged 68 and 72 years, who died in their homes, warning that such incidents are a danger to those living with the infectees.

Read More: 47 new cases of Coronavirus in Kenya, total rises to 582