CoG announces new dates for 2021 Devolution Conference

According to a brief from CoG, the governors also discussed disbursement of the equitable share and the upcoming 7th annual Devolution Conference.

The county bosses resolved to postpone the 2021 edition of the conference which had earlier been scheduled for 3rd - 7th May 2021 in Makueni County.

The Monday brief outlined that the conference had been postponed to 23rd-26th August 2021.

The last six conferences have focused on various issues with a key focus on the devolution journey, including the space of National and County Governments in the implementation of the Big Four Agenda and reviewing its implementation.

The 7th Annual Devolution Conference will focus on Climate Action, in particular, the impact and the role of sub-national Governments in Climate Action.

"The conference will be critical in ensuring that sub-national Governments both local, regional and across the globe have a platform to discuss and deliberate on their role and how they can unlock opportunities to turn around the climate change effects in the communities.