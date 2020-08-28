The Council of Governors has issued a statement on the arrest of Migori Governor Okoth Obado alongside members of his family, over embezzlement and abuse of office.

In a statement seen by Pulse Live, the Council of Governors called on investigative agencies to stick to the provisions of the law in the case, and without any political interference.

“The Council of Governors takes cognizance of the arrest of Migori Governor His Excellency Okoth Obado alongside members of his family which occurred on the 26th August 2020.”

“Whereas we support the fight against corruption both at the National and County Governments we call upon the investigative agencies to conduct the case in a manner that conforms with the fundamental concepts of justice and equality. This, we emphasize has to be devoid of any political interference,” said the Council of Governors.

The statement signed by the Council Chairman Governor Wycliffe Oparanya also urged the court to reconsider recent decisions that have seen Governors who have been charged locked out of their offices for an indefinite period of time, arguing that this stops them from performing their duties.

Statement

The Council of Governors statement comes days after Governor Obado and his four children were arrested at the EACC offices in Kisii and later taken to Nairobi where they were arraigned in court and detained for four days pending a bail ruling.

The Migori Governor had on Wednesday morning surrendered to detectives after Director of Public Prosecutions ordered his arrested and prosecution over alleged acts of corruption and abuse of office, alongside other co-accused individuals.