The courts on Thursday issued an injunction against Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha.

The CS was barred from appointing a new governing council and chairperson for the University of Nairobi after he sacked them.

The new injunction comes amid a take-over crisis at the University where Dr Stephen Gitahi Kiama has refused to step aside from the Vice Chancellor's office while CS Magoha ordered for Prof. Isaac Mbeche to take over on acting basis.

File image of Prof Stephen Kiama. Court bars Education CS George Magoha from hiring new University of Nairobi council and Chairperson

Uhuru on court injunctions

The court injunction came just hours after President Uhuru Kenyatta castigated the Judiciary for issuing injunctions against government officials.

"We are not delivering when the executive’s policy for bettering security by equipping our national police service with vehicles through leasing programmes is stalled through courts of law.

"Other injunctions have led to hospitals remaining unbuilt, innovative programmes that would spur our economy stuck in limbo, and our nation missing out on opportunities to other countries," he stated.