The courts have issued the final ruling on an application to withdraw an attempted murder case against Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

The application had been made by DJ Evolve, who was seriously injured in a gun incident involving the MP.

He had pleaded with the court to shelve the suit until he has recuperated, claiming that the proceedings were interfering with his recovery.

On Monday, the courts ruled to dismiss the case adding that MP Owino would be required to disclose details on his engagements with DJ Evolve's family.