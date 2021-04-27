The Court of Appeal on Tuesday issued a ruling on a suit against the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) as pertains the nomination of Kenya's next Chief Justice.
Court of Appeal delivers landmark ruling on JSC announcing Kenya's next CJ
The verdict is in
File image of the Kenyan Court of Appeal. No more surprise raids by EACC - Court of Appeal judges Roselyn Nambuye, Sankale Kantai rule Pulse Live Kenya
Recommended articles
Delivering the ruling on Tuesday, the court overturned an earlier ruling by the High Court which barred the JSC from scoring the candidates who were interviewed for the position.
The High Court ruling was vacated, which now allows the judges' employer to select a nominee for the Chief Justice position.
JSC has also been allowed to recruit a Supreme Court judge who will replace retired Justice Jackton Ojwang'.
The Court of Appeal, however, allowed the High Court to continue hearing the petition and give its judgement.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke