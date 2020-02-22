Court of Appeal Judge, Sankale ole Kantai who enjoys a close relationship with Sarah Cohen has been released from police custody.

Kantai was arrested on Friday and taken in for questioning at DCI offices with reports indicating that the two exchanged romantic messages with the judge paying for Wairimu’s flight to Kisumu where the two reportedly spent a night at Acacia Prime Hotel.

Kantai was released on police bond on Saturday (22 Feb 2020) after spending Friday night at Muthaiga Police Station.

Citizen Digital reports that Kantai has been ordered to appear before the Director of Criminal Investigations headquarters on Monday for arraignment.

Kantai was arrested on Friday in Kiembeni (Mombasa) before being brought to Nairobi where homicide detectives grilled him the whole day before he was taken to Muthaiga Police Station for the night.

Police are also said to be considering charging Justice Kantai with accessory after the fact in the Tob Cohen murder case.