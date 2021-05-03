The Court has released 12 campaigners of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate in the Bonchari by-election.
Court releases 12 UDA campaigners arrested over the weekend on Bail
They were released on Sh5,000 cash bail each
The 12 individuals were released on bail after they denied charges of contravening Covid-19 guidelines.
The court released them on Sh5,000 cash bail each.
More to follow.
