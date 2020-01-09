Two parents who were accused of killing a teacher have been remanded for three weeks after a directive by the court.

Police were allowed to 21 days to conduct investigations into the killing of the teacher which happened in Kitui.

Daisy Mbathe Mbaluka a teacher at Ndooni Primary was reportedly taking her children to school when she was ambushed by unknown individuals.

Body of teacher that was burnt in Kitui

The assailants killed Ms Mbaluka and burnt her body in an incident that has shocked the country.

Allegations of witchcraft

Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General Wilson Sossion, accused parents from the school of being behind the incident.

“For unknown reasons, parents invaded the school, evicted the teacher, and later ambushed her while she was taking her children to school, killing her instantly, and setting her body aflame,” Sossion said.

Knut Secretary General Wilson Sossion

"Parents who killed Mbaluka should be investigated, arrested, charged and convicted according to the law of the land," his statement added.

Parents are alleged to have accused the teacher of using witchcraft to torment the pupils at the school.