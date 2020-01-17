The Employment and Labour Relations Court on Friday revoked President Uhuru Kenyatta's appointment of former Othaya MP Mary Wambui to chair the National Employment Authority.

In a ruling delivered by Justice Onesmus Makau, the court found that Wambui's appointment was irregular.

The court further found that the former legislator is unqualified for the position.

Wambui was appointed via Gazette Notice in October 2019 much to the dismay of many Kenyans.

Petition to oust Mary Wambui

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja sponsored the petition to have Wambui's appointment revoked citing the criteria outlined by the law that created the employment authority.

"The recent appointment of Hon. Mary Wambui Munene as chair of this institution goes against the specific provision of Section 2(10) of the NEA Act as well as with the vision for this authority.

"There are many young Kenyans who have distinguished themselves in the field of human resource management both locally and even to the level of the International Labour Organizaiton (ILO).

"(Ms Wambui) is known to me, as we served together in the 11th Parliament as well as having been a member of The National Alliance party, which I chaired. I have confidence that she has the ability to serve Kenyans in a different capacity but not as the vision carrier and chairperson of the National Employment Authority," the Senator's statement read in part.