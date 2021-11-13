DCJ Mwilu's job is safe, High Court rules

The DPP, DCI and two other petitioners had lodged disciplinary petitions before the Judicial Service Commission seeking Mwilu’s ouster after the High Court in August 2018 stopped her prosecution over fraud-related charges.

Justices; Said Chitembwe, Roselyn Aburili and Weldon Korir on Friday, November 12 said the DPP and DCI cannot petition JSC to remove Mwilu as allowing them to do so violates the doctrine of separation of powers.

In the case, Mwilu moved to the High court seeking to stop the JSC from hearing 4 disciplinary cases against her.

Mwilu had opposed the JSC hearings claiming two commissioners; Attorney General Kihara Kariuki and Macharia Njeru were biased. The claims were dismissed by the JSC.