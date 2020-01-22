Police on Wednesday were allowed to detain a total of 43 persons who are suspected to be terrorists.

38 of those sent to jail are said to be university students who were arrested in Nairobi. The others are two college managers, one secretary and two unregistered teachers.

The courts have further allowed the investigators to analyze data from all of the suspects phones to determine the activities they have been involved with.

Kenyan Administration Police on patrol. Court jails 43 suspected terrorists including 38 University students arrested in Nairobi

Terrorist recruitment centres in Nairobi

In a crack down on Tuesday, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) busted students at two colleges in Nairobi's Eastleigh area.

"A multiagency team comprising of officers drawn from the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit, the General Service Unit & Techinical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA) launched an intelligence guided operation at Atlas and Alison community colleges both based at 1st Avenue in Eastleigh.

"The colleges have been operating without the requisite licenses from TVETA and also enroll Somali refugees for language classes after which terror agents recruit students from the colleges for information gathering once they attain fluency in English and Kiswahili," DCI stated after the arrest.