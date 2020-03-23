Blogger Robert Alai was on Monday released on Sh50,000 cash bail after he was charged at a Nairobi court with misuse of a computer by posting alleged false information regarding the coronavirus in Kenya.

As part of his bail conditions, Alai was banned from making any social media updates on the disease which has seen fifteen confirmed cases in Kenya.

The blogger's charge sheet showed that on Thursday March 19 2020, he had published information suggesting that there had been deaths linked to coronavirus.

He was summoned to the DCI headquarters on Friday after which he was arrested and taken to Muthaiga Police Station where he spent the weekend.

On Monday, the court was told that Alai's post was in contravention of the Computer Misuse and Cyber Crimes Act, 2018.

Section 23 of the Computer Misuse and Cyber Crimes Act of 2018 states that "A person who knowingly publishes information that is false in print, broadcast, data or over a computer system, that is calculated or results in panic, chaos, or violence among citizens of the republic, or which is likely to discredit the reputation of a person commits an offence and shall, on conviction, be liable to a fine not exceeding Sh5 million or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 10 years, or both."