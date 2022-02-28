Kenya receives additional 1.8 million doses of Pfizer vaccine

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Total number of positive cases stand at 322,946

Kenya has received an additional 1.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX), a worldwide initiative aimed at equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

The consignment donated by the United States government will be distributed to six counties; Mombasa, Nairobi, Kakamega, Nakuru, Kisumu, Eldoret while the remainder will be stored at the central stores in Kitengela.

Ministry of Health officials led by Benjamin Murkomen, the Port Health Officer in charge at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) were on ground to receive the consignment from Eric Watnik, the Public Diplomacy Counsellor at US embassy.

Watnik pointed out the achievements Kenya has made over the last six months in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic are significant including administering over 13.8 million doses of vaccines countrywide.

COVID-19 update

The total number of Covid-19 cases stand at 322,946 pushing the positivity rate to 0.5%. From the cases recorded today, 11 are female while five are male. The youngest is a 20-year-old while the oldest is 68 years.

The cases are distributed in the country as follows; Nairobi 10, Kiambu, Kwale, Laikipia, Nandi, Trans Nzoia and Uasin Gishu one case each.

13 patients, who were all in Home Based and Isolation Care, have recovered from the disease. This pushes the total recoveries to 303,261.

Fortunately, there is no death reported, therefore, the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,639.

NAIROBI, KENYA - 2021/10/14: A resident in Kibera Slum is inoculated with a dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine by a health worker. Despite the lack of resources and trying to make all ends meet, the residents in the Kibera slums took advantage of the opportunity given by the government to get inoculated with a free covid-19 vaccine. (Photo by Donwilson Odhiambo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

A total of 42 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 498 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. Three patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as all of them are on ventilatory support.

Another 13 patients are on supplemental oxygen and all of them are in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

As of February 27th 2022, a total of 16,617,398 vaccines had been administered across the country.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 18,463 vaccines have been administered in the country while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the same period of time is 13,555.

