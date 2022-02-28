Kenya receives additional 1.8 million doses of Pfizer vaccine

The consignment donated by the United States government will be distributed to six counties; Mombasa, Nairobi, Kakamega, Nakuru, Kisumu, Eldoret while the remainder will be stored at the central stores in Kitengela.

Ministry of Health officials led by Benjamin Murkomen, the Port Health Officer in charge at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) were on ground to receive the consignment from Eric Watnik, the Public Diplomacy Counsellor at US embassy.

Watnik pointed out the achievements Kenya has made over the last six months in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic are significant including administering over 13.8 million doses of vaccines countrywide.

Pulse Live Kenya

COVID-19 update

The total number of Covid-19 cases stand at 322,946 pushing the positivity rate to 0.5%. From the cases recorded today, 11 are female while five are male. The youngest is a 20-year-old while the oldest is 68 years.

The cases are distributed in the country as follows; Nairobi 10, Kiambu, Kwale, Laikipia, Nandi, Trans Nzoia and Uasin Gishu one case each.

13 patients, who were all in Home Based and Isolation Care, have recovered from the disease. This pushes the total recoveries to 303,261.

Fortunately, there is no death reported, therefore, the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,639.

Pulse Live Kenya

A total of 42 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 498 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. Three patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as all of them are on ventilatory support.

Another 13 patients are on supplemental oxygen and all of them are in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

As of February 27th 2022, a total of 16,617,398 vaccines had been administered across the country.