Covid: 2 deaths as Positivity rate drops to 3.1% from 6.1%

Out of the 86, from the cases 84 are Kenyans and 2 are foreigners. 44 are females and 42 males.

The new cases by County are as follows: Nairobi 27, UasinGishu 8, Kilifi 8, Mombasa 7, Busia, Migori, Kisii & HomaBay 4 each, Kericho and Machakos 3 cases each, Laikipia & Embu 2 cases each, Kiambu, Kisumu, Makueni, Murang’a, Nakuru, Nandi, TaitaTaveta, WestPokot, Kajiado & ElgeyoMarakwet 1 each.

123 patients have recovered, 65 from various health facilities countrywide while 58 are from the Home Based and Isolation Care.

Total recoveries now stand at 113,612 of whom 82,542 are from Home Based Care & Isolation, while 31,070 are from various health facilities countrywide.

2 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, all of them having occurred on diverse dates within the last one month. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,003.

1,030 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,815 patients are under the Home Based Isolation & Care Program.

109 patients are in the ICU, 24 of whom are on ventilatory support & 70 on supplemental oxygen. 15 patients are on observation.