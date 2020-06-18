Cracks have emerged in the Tanga Tanga political camp that is associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

The otherwise united camp has been divided by the proposed motion to impeach Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia.

The impeachment motion has been drafted by Nyali MP Mohammed Ali, who is a card-carrying Tanga Tanga member.

Ruto's allies, including Soy MP Caleb Kositany, have dominated the list of 90 MPs who have appended their signatures in support of Ali's motion.

On Thursday, two Tanga Tanga MP - Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and Mathira's Rigathi Gachagua - hit out at Ali and the MPs who have supported his motion.

"CS James Macharia is one of the best performing CSs, that's why President Uhuru Kenyatta entrusted him with the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, We can't let him be Impeached," Gachagua said.

"We are about 150MPs who are supporting CS James Macharia. Mohammed Ali doesn't have the numbers to Impeach Transport CS James Macharia and we urge him to stop wasting the time of Parliamentarians," Nyoro said.