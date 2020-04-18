Interior CS Fred Matiang'i has named eight Nairobi estates that are likely to experience a surge in Coronavirus infections.

While addressing journalists at his office, CS Matiang'i noted that residents of these estates have been flouting curfew rules specifically by operating illegal drinking dens during curfew hours.

The CS further revealed that close contacts traced from the latest confirmed positive Covid-19 infections have clustered in the troublesome estates.

"From tonight [Friday] we are going to turn up the heat because from the reporting of the positive cases today, you can tell the clustered estates which are now giving us problems and estates which are likely to become hotspots shortly.

"And all of them have one characteristic, recklessness and disobedience to the guidelines being given by the Ministry of Health," he stated.

Notorious estates

The estates were named as:

Buru Buru Kilimani Lang'ata Ruai Kayole Githurai Embakasi Ruaka.

The CS added that police on patrol in these areas will be in civilian clothing. He also encouraged neighbours to report persons operating illegal joints during curfew hours.