CS Matiang'i's response on whether Mwingi man will receive Sh60M reward

"For the Kenyans who offered the information, will they get the reward?" asked Citizen TV’s Hassan Mugambi.

"No...no...no, we are not going there at the moment. Let us not be speculative about this. We are going to work on this meticulously as my colleagues have said,” responded CS Matinag’i.

On Thursday, a selfie of a man identified as Paul Mulati with the three terror suspects went viral on social media, with netizens calling upon the government to give him the Sh60M.

Paul Mulati with the three terror suspects Pulse Live Kenya

Speaking to Citizen Digital, Mulati said that himself alongside other villagers initially identified the escapees by their movements, which he said clearly indicated that they were new to the area.

“Walikuwa na ujanja ingine kwa sababu walikuwa wanaenda zig zag…mara wanavuka barabara wanaenda pande hii…wanatembea kwa msitu, wakiona hiyo msitu imeshikana sana wanaruka tena wanaenda pande hiyo ingine ya barabara.

“Wanatembea kando ya msitu lakini hawaachi barabara mbali ndio wasipotee…hawajui, ni wageni…hawa watu wamejulikana wakati wameingia Endau Malalani ward, sasa hatujui walifika aje Endau…hatujui walibebwa na gari ama walikuja namna gani.”

Adding that; “Sisi kama wananchi wazalendo wa nchi ya Kenya, tumefanya juu chini mpaka tukawakamata, hatukuwa tunaogopa…ile kitu tulikuwa tunaogopa zaidi ni vita kutoka nje, si hao, kwa sababu wakati walitoroka tuliona hawana silaha.

The Arrest

Three terror suspects; Mohammed Ali Abikar, Joseph Juma Odhiambo & Musharaf Abdallah Washiali aka Shukri were arrested in Mwingi, Kitui County.

According to reports reaching the news desk, the three inmates were en route to Somalia via Boni Forest.

Pulse Live Kenya

Locals spotted the three jailbirds and alerted authorities who mounted intense patrol around the area.