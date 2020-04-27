Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has issued five tough rules for restaurants that plan to reopen.

Speaking on Tuesday at Afya House, CS Kagwe said that although restaurants will reopen business will not be as usual.

Restaurants and other eateries will operate between 5am and 4pm, according to CS Kagwe.

Patrons must sit 1.5 meters apart while visiting these restaurants to avoid possible transmission of the novel coronavirus.

Restaurants closed due to Coronavirus outbreak

CS Kagwe also announced a ban in restaurants offering the buffet service due to possible interaction between patrons.

Bars to remain closed

He further directed that everyone must wash their hands before they are allowed in eateries as well as sanitizing their hands. CS Kagwe also noted that all patrons must wear face masks.

The Health CS emphasized that only restaurants that prove their workers have been tested for Covid-19 will be allowed to reopen.

He also clarified that the reopening of restaurants does not mean that bars will be opened.

"Reopening of restaurants does not mean bars are opened as well, they remain closed. You can order your alcohol with your meal at a restaurant but bars remain closed," CS Kagwe said.

These new guidelines come after President Uhuru Kenyatta said that his government was looking into ways to re-open the economy, albeit in a way that does not endanger lives.