Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has pleaded with the youth to take responsibility and become part of the solution to the deadly Coronavirus pandemic that has seen the numbers rise to 126.

In a press briefing at Afya House, the CS called upon the youth to join hands, organize themselves and be part of clean up groups; groups that can help security forces to patrol and ensure that people observe social distancing and even volunteer to take care of those who are unwell.

The CS maintained that it was their responsibility to secure and save the the nation.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

"The youth should be at the centre of fighting these disease. It is a journey that requires the energy of youth. I ask them to take up the responsibility like previous generations that fought for independence. It is the youth who will suffer in future," said Muthahi.

He warned them of having to deal with a collapsed economy and taking care of sickly parents as well as burying the old in large numbers.

"It is you who will face your parents as you watch us get sickly and there is nothing you will be able to do. And worse, it is you who will bury us not in small numbers but in very large numbers," he said

Mutahi also discouraged them from travelling Upcountry to avoid spreading the disease to the older people who are more vulnerable and at a higher risk of dying than the young people.