The dismissal of a top researcher at the Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) has created tension between researchers and CS Mutahi Kagwe.

Reports by the Daily Nation, researchers were complaining after the dismissal of Dr Joel Lutomiah, who was the Centre for Virus Research director.

On April 17, when Dr Lutomiah was dismissed, following reports that he failed to release the results on time that Friday.

The newspaper reported that Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe instructed Prof Kombe to remove Dr Lutomiah from any leadership position at Kemri immediately.

Kemri researchers complain

Researchers told the publication that Dr Lutomiah was dismissed for questioning the government’s commitment to supporting the financially starved research institute.

They also questioned the manner in which Dr Lutomiah was dismissed, insisting that the right procedure was followed.

On the claims that Dr Lutomiah was dismissed for handling the results for Covid-19 tests late, the scientists argued that the CS went off the script which clashed with their usual schedule.

Kemri says it's yet to receive a single cent from the ministry for the coronavirus fight. As many samples arrive, the institute has to divert resources and money meant for research to continue with the testing.