President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday announced an extension of the curfew that was supposed to end today.

Speaking from the State house, the president said that the curfew will go for another 21 days in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The cessation of movement into and out of Nairobi, Mandera, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale will also continue for the next 21 days.

Coastal counties

Uhuru added that more stringent measures might be put in place in the coastal counties and Mandera as the numbers in the regions are rising fast.

The President was joined by the Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi governors whose counties have been hit most. The three governors urged Kenyans to follow directives adding that they will not hesitate to put in more stringent measures if they do not see a change.

Mass testing

So far, the government has tested 17, 000 people and mass testing for COVID-19 is set to continue. Out of these, 343 have tested positive for COVID-19, 14 have succumbed to the disease and 98 have recovered.