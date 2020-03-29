Dagoretti South MP, John Kiarie, popularly known as KJ has accused the government of sugarcoating the coronavirus situation in the country, maintaining that things are actually worse than the government makes it appear.

In a series of tweets, the lawmaker maintained that the exact number of those who have been infected with the virus is not known at this time, adding that the figures announced by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe are skewed and not a representation of the reality on the ground as he could only announce results from the limited testing kits available.

"Kenya currently has an acute shortage of testing kits, so the country cannot adequately test how many of these new arrivals are currently positive! We currently do not know the exact number of positive cases in the country.

"Moderate estimates are that by May, Kenya will be reporting in excess of 10,000," added KJ.

The legislator opined that Kenya missed the opportunity to lock out the virus when it allowed its borders to remain open and as a result, the deadly disease was imported into the nation.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe during one of the briefings on Covid-19.

"We’ve missed critical milestones and that is why we are here! This is an imported disease! If we just kept our borders closed we would not be in this mess," slammed KJ.

He added that the government needs support to handle the rapidly-evolving situation.

"The Government of Kenyan must come out and admit that the government cannot handle what is coming alone. No drought, Bomb blast, Terror attack, Westgate, or disaster we have known before is anywhere close to what is coming. We need a “Kenyans for Kenyans” to the power of 100 to even barely survive."

"Kenya Government must forthwith communicate the gravity of the real situation without sugarcoating anymore. Let Kenyans know how bad things are about to get. They will be better equipped to make personal decisions and put up with government decrees, measures and restrictions," added KJ.

KJ's posts on Twitter

"Kenya national government must set up massive Isolation Centres around the country; over 4,000-bed isolation centres in Kasarani, Nyayo and City Stadiums in Nairobi. Over 3,000-bed Isolation centres in Mombasa and similar centres countrywide.

"This cannot and must not be left to county governments. Again, even they don’t know yet just how hard this thing is about to hit Kenya," he stated.

His allegations come barely a day after Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced 7 more cases, bringing the number of those infected to 38.