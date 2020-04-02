Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie alias KJ on Thursday poked fun into a mispronunciation of his name, 'Kiarie'.

KJ happily accepted the incorrect way in which Foreign Affairs CS Raychelle Omamo said his name.

While reacting to a video that was shared on the comical moment, the legislator stated, "I am who my government says I am."

The footage seemed to be from a past meeting where the CS was appearing before a panel of MPs.

Reactions to CS Omamo's tweng

Kenyans online had opinions to share on the CS's mishap with some claiming that it was unacceptable.