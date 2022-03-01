Woman who survived knife attack by ex-lover stabbed to death by new husband

Damackline Bonareri was stabbed to death by her estranged 28-year-old lover after a wrangle that had escalated.

The 26-year-old woman had left her home where she had been living with her lover in Narok to visit her sister in the Nakuru County town.

Brian Jomo, her lover, allegedly followed her hoping to mend things after Bonareri’s sister offered to help them resolve their differences.

Jomo, however, lay in wait for a time when the deceased’s sister was not at her house, locked all the exits, and stabbed the mother of three to death.

“The assailant took advantage of our absence from the house to attack my sister in my house, after securing the house from the inside,” Mary Kwamboka the sister said.

After the incident, an angry mob descended on Jomo who was saved by the police but sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the Naivasha Sub-County Hospital.

Damackline Bonaneri Pulse Live Kenya

3 women killed in Naivasha in domestic violence cases

According to Bonareri’s family, their kin had left an earlier marriage after surviving a knife attack over another domestic feud.

Naivasha police chief Samuel Waweru said Bonareri’s incident is the third to happen in the area in a span of less than a week where women are assaulted by their lovers.

The Gender Violence and Recovery Centre (GVRC) reports that one in three women is likely to have experienced a form of sexual violence before attaining age 18.

The government in June 2021 made a commitment to have ended gender-based violence by 2026.

Some of the policies drafted toward the goal include; scaling up the National Police Service integrated response to GBV, Policare, and establishing GBV recovery centers and shelters in all 47 counties by 2026.

Editor's Note: If you or a person you know has been the victim of sexual or gender-based violence, we encourage that you report the matter at your nearest police station. For further assistance in seeking legal redress contact any of these organizations:-