Former President Daniel arap Moi spent considerable time of his last days planning his vast estate - estimated to be in the tens of billions.

This is according to Moi’s longtime friend and confidant Bishop Silas Yego who is recently retired as the head of the AIC Church where Moi was a member.

Yego spoke on Wednesday at the late President’s Kabarnet Gardens home where family and friends are meeting ahead of Moi’s burial next week.

The Bishop said the former President was keen to avoid the family disputes that many of his wealthy colleagues triggered after their deaths.

Yego said Moi was fair in how he shared his wealth with his eight children - but said the details would be released later after the will is read to the family.

“This was something that he did sometimes back before his condition deteriorated and lost his voice. He made sure he shared out his property among all his children and dependents.”

“The Will was deposited with one of his lawyers that I cannot tell you,” Bishop Yego said.

Yego added that in his last days, the former President had asked him to administer the last sacrament and requested that the AIC spiritual leader presides over his funeral service.

Prominent families have in the past decade attracted negative publicity through protracted fights over how to share their massive inheritance estates.

It will be interesting to see how the Moi family will manage the process as their patriarch's interests are widespread - ranging from media, farming, logistics, finance, among others.