Media personality Mwanaisha Chidzuga has pulled down photos of her husband Danson Mungatana after he was arrested on Tuesday afternoon on allegations of defrauding a city woman.

Chidzuga had on Sunday posted a romantic message on her social media messages where he wished the former Garsen MP a happy 50th birthday.

"#Mumewangumzuri you are 50yrs old today.Thank you for being my pillar of strength the love of my life and for your unconditional support.We love you and cheers to the next chapter of your life..One day will tell our story Inshallah. Much Blessings #50looksgoodonyou," the former K24 news anchor posted.

Two days after the post, Mungatana was the subject of a publicized arrest after he was picked up by DCI detectives at the Sagret Hotel in Nairobi.

The publicity saw some social media users flood her page with mocking messages after which she pulled the Sunday post and several other posts where she had shared photos of Mungatana.

On Wednesday, Chidzuga posted a motivational quote suggesting that she was soldiering on despite the setback. She, however, disabled comments on her Instagram account.

"My motto today 'I still rise and keep moving forward"..#womenwhowork #wcw ," she said.

Reports indicated that the former legislator had been implicated in a scheme where a woman was asked to pay Sh1 million under the guise of facilitating her being awarded a tender in the military.

Mungatana is also facing another case in which he is accused by the EACC of obtaining Sh51 million through fraudulent tenders from the Kilifi County Government.