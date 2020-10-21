The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) steering committee will take Kenyans through the BBI report, line by line, on Monday October 26, 2020.

This is according to handshake partner President Uhuru Kenyatta who, together with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, received the report at the Kisii State Lodge on Wednesday.

President Uhuru further asked the committee to ensure that the report is made available to all Kenyans before Monday.

He advised the committee to create an abridged version which can be placed in the local dailies to make the report accessible to citizens.

BBI Tour

President Kenyatta and his ODM counterpart were in Kisii County following Tuesday's Mashujaa Day celebrations.

The President further reveled that together they were going to undertake a tour of two other counties after a meet-and-greet in Kisii town.

"Tutaonana kule Bomas, kwa sasa, tunashukuru wenzetu wa Kisii kwa kutukaribisha. Sasa tutaingia pale town... Baada ya hapo tuwasalimie ndugu zenu wa Nyamira... Na mwishowe Raila atanionyesha hiyo fishing amesema kule Kisumu, kama hujaonja huwezi kujua," Uhuru stated.