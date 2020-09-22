The National Assembly on Tuesday reacted with anger to Chief Justice David Maraga's advisory to President Uhuru Kenyatta calling for the dissolution of Parliament.

Former National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale, while criticizing the advisory, compared it to the CJ giving the President a grenade having removed the safety pin.

"Mr. Speaker we cannot create a constitution that gives a free seat to one gender…If you want to stand in Garissa township and you are of the opposite gender, be prepared to face me. There's nothing for free."

"As the legislature, we need unity of purpose. There is a man who tweeted last night that the Chief Justice gave the President a grenade after removing the safety pin, that is exactly what he did," Duale said as amid cheers from his colleagues.

The Garissa MP asked MPs to stand together saying in opposing the Chief Justice's advisory.

He cited some of the MPs who have supported the advisory as binding and asked them to support the Parliamentary Service Commission.

"I listened to Gladys Boss Shollei this morning and want to tell her that this matter cannot be blamed on the 12th Parliament. Our jobs are at stake, someone wants to irregularly end our term. The only legal mind who spoke for this Parliament was the Grand Mullah. We waited for his tweets until 9pm. He has put it very well unless Otiende Amollo who does not want to offend the Judiciary where he is a customer," Duale added.

There were light moments as MPs encouraged each other to fight the advisory together.

"Hon Gladys Wanga was there in the 11th Parliament when this motion failed. She had gone to New York and she is one of those are shouting," Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa said.

"Mr Speaker, I don't know what Wamalwa is talking about. I have been to New York but when each of these four bills relating to the two thirds gender rule, I was here. Chris you and I need to be somewhere after ninii, sasa unaleta nini?" Wanga said amid uproar.

Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo and Rarieda's Otiende Amollo were a handful of the MPs who supported the call to dissolve Parliament.