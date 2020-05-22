Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe has ruled out the possibility of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto reconciling to work together.

Murathe said the differences between the two leaders had escalated to an irreconcilable level - claiming the DP actively mobilized Senators to snub President Kenyatta's PG meeting held at State House last week.

The Jubilee Vice Chairman said it was unimaginable that a Deputy President can blatantly defy and sabotage his boss in the manner Ruto allegedly did.

"It is not a secret the Deputy President was actively whipping Senators not to attend the President's PG, that's the height of insolence. It has never been seen in the world because you cannot imagine President trump calling a meeting and Vice President Pence is busy telling Senators not to attend.

"That is not even defiance, it is a challenge and actually a threat. He was threatening the President and telling him who do you think you are, you can call a meeting and I will show you my numbers. Luckily, their numbers failed to add up," Murathe stated.

The President's longtime confidant said that despite the talk of Ruto's impeachment by the DP's allies, the President's camp did not have such plans.

“This impeachment talk, I can tell you, is not on a card on the table. But as I had stated in an earlier interview, he should be careful with what he wishes for. If they want us to go there, I believe there are enough grounds,” he added.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi had last week confirmed that Ruto was actively involved in recruiting Senators to overturn President Kenyatta's decision to fire Senators Kipchumba Murkomen and Susan Kihika.

Sudi said Ruto made a total of 22 phone calls to Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei to convince him to sign against the President's decision.