Former Chief Strategist of the National Super Alliance (NASA) David Ndii has been ranked number 22 among 100 Most Influential Economists in the world by Richtopia.

The news about Ndii’s new milestone was made public Richtopia Founder and Editor-in-Chief Derin Cag, who congratulated the economist for making it to the list.

“@DavidNdii congratulations David Ndii, you're #22 on the Top 100 Most Influential Economists this year https://richtopia.com/top-lists/economists-2020?Ndii via @Richtopia” reads Derin Cag Tweet.

The list which is updated yearly is based exclusively on social influence of various Economists around world.

In Africa, Ndii holds the second position after Zambian economist Dambisa Moyo who came first.

A statement from Richtopia also indicates that the economists list gets compiled using several metrics combined to produce a final rank.

Top 10 on the List

1. Paul Krugman (USA)

Distinguished Professor of Economics at the Graduate Center of the City University of New York and Op-Ed Columnist at the New York Times. Recipient of the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences.

2. Yanis Varoufakis (Greece)

Professor of Economics at the University of Athens and Former Minister of Finance for Greece.

3. Juan Ramón Rallo (Spain)

Professor of Economics at IE University, OMMA Business School, and Universidad Francisco Marroquín. Columnist at El Confidencial.

4. Daniel Lacalle (Spain)

Chief Economist at Tressis Gestion, SGIIC, SA, Professor of Economics at IE Business School, and Advisory Council Member for the Rafael del Pino Foundation.

5. David McWilliams (Ireland)

Adjunct Assistant Professor of Economics at Trinity College, and Columnist at the Irish Times.

6. Joseph E. Stiglitz (USA)

Professor of Economics at Columbia Business School and Former Chief Economist of the World Bank. Recipient of the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences.

7. Thomas Piketty (France)

Associate Chair at the Paris School of Economics, Professor of Social Sciences at the School for Advanced Studies, Centennial Professor at the London School of Economics (LSE), and Contributor for Le Monde.

8. Raoul Pal (UK)

Economic Historian, and Former Co-Manager of the GLG Partners hedge fund.

9. Mohamed A. El-Erian (USA)

Chief Economic Advisor at Allianz, Senior Global Fellow at the University of Pennsylvania, and Past-Chair of Former US President Obama's Global Development Council.

10. Xavier Sala-i-Martin (USA)

Professor of Economics at Columbia University.