DCI bow to pressure, decide to purchase high-quality cameras

Cyprian Kimutai

The body cameras have the ability to record even at night

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 14: A Metropolitan Police officer's Body Worn Video (BWV) camera is worn on their chest on March 14, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images)
Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has settled on purchasing audio and video recording devices referred to as bodycam that is clipped to a person's clothing, usually on the torso.

On Friday, April 1, the directorate revealed they bowed to pressure from Kenyans who had previously demanded the George Kinoti led side to purchase the devices.

"In a bid to showcase real-time action as detectives confront dangerous criminals, DCI has acquired hi-tech body cameras. The sophisticated high definition body cams have infrared, night vision and live stream capabilities," the statement by the DCI indicated.

Human rights organisations, civil society groups and Kenyans at large have regularly condemned the use of violence by the Kenya police hence the demand for bodycam devices.

The news comes a few days after a report by Amnesty International released on Wednesday, March 30 dubbed ‘The State of the World’s Human Rights.’ Kenya was cited as a nation marred by police brutality, forced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.

The 2021/2022 report noted that the year 2021 for Kenya was an incubator for greater inequality and instability instead of being a healing and recuperation year.

“Police used excessive and sometimes lethal force to break up protests, they unlawfully killed 167 people, including some of those arrested for violating Covid-19 restrictions and forcibly disappeared 33 people,” read a section of the report.

Police officers from Kenya’s General Service Unit get ready to disperse demonstrators protesting against police brutality in Nairobi in July 2020. Tony Karumba/AFP via Getty Images)
Body cams are a type of body worn video (BWV) device, which also includes devices like Google Glass and action cameras like GoPro.

Google Glass is a brand of smart glasses, an optical head-mounted display designed in the shape of a pair of glasses.

Google Glass displays information in a smartphone-like, hands-free format. Wearers communicate with the Internet via natural language voice commands.

Body cams are used to record the activities of officers in the performance of their duties and interactions with the public. Body cams are also used in the military to record training and events on the battlefield.

Body cams generally include an HD camera with a microphone. Most body cams have an on/off button for the camera and a separate button for the microphone to pick up audio recordings. Some designs feature lights for dark environments.

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

DCI bow to pressure, decide to purchase high-quality cameras

