DCI bow to pressure, decide to purchase high-quality cameras

On Friday, April 1, the directorate revealed they bowed to pressure from Kenyans who had previously demanded the George Kinoti led side to purchase the devices.

"In a bid to showcase real-time action as detectives confront dangerous criminals, DCI has acquired hi-tech body cameras. The sophisticated high definition body cams have infrared, night vision and live stream capabilities," the statement by the DCI indicated.

Human rights organisations, civil society groups and Kenyans at large have regularly condemned the use of violence by the Kenya police hence the demand for bodycam devices.

Kenya police under fire over brutality

The news comes a few days after a report by Amnesty International released on Wednesday, March 30 dubbed ‘The State of the World’s Human Rights.’ Kenya was cited as a nation marred by police brutality, forced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.

The 2021/2022 report noted that the year 2021 for Kenya was an incubator for greater inequality and instability instead of being a healing and recuperation year.

“Police used excessive and sometimes lethal force to break up protests, they unlawfully killed 167 people, including some of those arrested for violating Covid-19 restrictions and forcibly disappeared 33 people,” read a section of the report.

Why are body cams important?

Body cams are a type of body worn video (BWV) device, which also includes devices like Google Glass and action cameras like GoPro.

Google Glass is a brand of smart glasses, an optical head-mounted display designed in the shape of a pair of glasses.

Google Glass displays information in a smartphone-like, hands-free format. Wearers communicate with the Internet via natural language voice commands.

Body cams are used to record the activities of officers in the performance of their duties and interactions with the public. Body cams are also used in the military to record training and events on the battlefield.