Detectives have arrested a fraudster behind a multi-million online fraud scheme that has seen Kenyans lose millions in an elaborate scheme.

James Chege Kinuthia was arrested in Nairobi’s Utawala estate after he was linked with an elaborate scheme in which he lures unsuspecting Kenyans on various online platforms, purporting to be selling furnished 20x40ft or 40x40ft containers for occupation or business only to disappear soon after receiving payment.

A post by the DCI on Twitter announcing the arrest and appealing to Kenyans who have fallen victim to the fraud scheme read in part that:

“Have you lost money through advertisements appearing on sections of the media, wooing unsuspecting members of the public to purchase furnished 20x40ft or 40x40ft containers for occupation or business?"

James Chege Kinuthia's photo as shared by DCI

““@DCI_Kenya detectives have this morning arrested one such fraudster namely James Chege Kinuthia in Mihang’o, Utawala. The fraudster suspected to be working with others has been using different online platforms such as Jiji Pay, WhatsApp & emails to appeal to would be buyers but ends up defrauding them once he has been paid. We.

"We are appealing to any person/s who may have fallen prey to his machinations to come forward and report to the Serious Crimes Investigations Unit at DCI HQs for further investigations”. Added the post.

The arrest is the latest by the DCI to weed out criminal elements that have been having a field day, taking advantage of the digital space with some camping on Nairobi streets.

A few days ago, detectives arrested a group that has been operating from a car along Nairobi streets, luring unsuspecting victims with fake promotions.