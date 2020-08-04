Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations arrested three detectives from the Special Service Unit (SSU) suspected to have gone rogue.

In a statement the DCI termed the operation as successful after the three William Mutua, Henry Maitai and Jonathan Sankale were placed in lawful custody.

"Three SSU detectives who turned rogue and were connected to the Robbery with Violence incident that occurred at Baraka Gas Company in Matuu-Machakos County on the night of 31st July 2020 were yesterday arrested by their @DCI_Kenya & SSU counterparts," the statement read in part.

According to the DCI, the three officers had prior knowledge that a gas refiling company was carrying out illegal transactions and they arranged an unauthorized raid.

Arrests

The trio intercepted the company's surveillance car with the manager on board and transferred Ksh370,000 to various mobile lines and Mpesa agent.

"... the officers gained entry to the facility where they confiscated mobile phones of all workers moments before the business owner called the manager seeking to talk to the officers," the DCI said.

"A total of Kshs370,000 was transferred to a Mpesa till number, an agent number and two Safaricom lines in various locations, all which were traced back to the suspects," the statement continued.

The DCI stated the three were disarmed during the operation and they are conducting further investigations on the matter.