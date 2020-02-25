Four Nigerians were arrested by detectives from the DCI.

The DCI said they were tipped off by members of the public who suspected the four were involved in criminal activities.

Eneh Ekechukwu, Orjichukwenze Ozowum Franzis and Kingsley Okachukwu were arrested at a rented apartment in Imara Daima.

In documents filed before the court, investigators said they are probing cases of money laundering, drug trafficking and cybercrime-related activities.

DCI Arrests 4 Nigerian nationals over drug trafficking

This is not the first instance where the DCI has arrested Nigerian nationals over suspected drug peddling activities.

Drug trafficking

Last year, DCI detectives arrested 33 Nigerians who were posing as students from the nearby United States International University (USIU) and Kenyatta University (KU) for allegedly selling drugs.

Kasarani DCIO Mwenda Meme revealed that the foreigners had set up businesses near the universities with the intent to distribute the drugs.

DCI Arrests 4 Nigerian nationals over drug trafficking

Detectives also arrested a club manager in the area over claims that he was aiding the immigrants.

According to detectives, the immigrants had been terrorising residents as they were linked to a spate of robberies in the area.