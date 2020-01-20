Controversial blogger Cyprian Nyakundi was on Monday arrested over an attempt to extort Sh17.5 million from an individual.

Without divulging details of the victim, DCI conveyed that the blogger along with one Emmanuel Nyamweya had been nabbed after receiving a Sh1 million pay out.

"Detectives based at Gigiri have today afternoon arrested two suspects namely Cyprian Andama Nyakundi and Emmanuel Nyamweya Ong'era after successful investigations touching on extortion, blackmail and false accusations.

Cyprian Nyakundi after being arraigned in Court

"The two had just received Ksh. 1 Million from one of their victims being a down payment of Ksh 17.5 million they had earlier demanded as a precondition for pulling down libellous posts appearing on a website allegedly owned by the suspects.

"The exhibit money was recovered and the two suspects will be arraigned tomorrow [Tuesday]," a statement from DCI read.