The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested a wanted suspect in the Ksh300 million gold scam.

In February, the DCI announced that two suspects Rose Omamo Adhiambo and Dillon Kibet were wanted and asked members of the public for their help.

"We appeal for information that may lead to the arrest of Rose Omamo Adhiambo and Dillon Kibet," the DCI statement read in part.

"The two alongside others who have already been arraigned are suspected to have defrauded their victim USD 3,000,000 in a fake gold scam," it continued.

Suspect in Ksh300 million fake gold scam Dillon Kibet

Arrests made

On Monday evening, the DCI issued a statement confirming the arrest of Kibet and asked the public to offer information that will lead to the arrest of Adhiambo.

"We wish to thank members of the public for availing information that has led to the arrest of Mr Dillon Kibet who was wanted in connection with a 3,000,000 USD FAKE Gold Scam," the new statement read in part.

"We continue to appeal for information that will lead to the arrest of his accomplice Rose Omamo Adhiambo," it continued.

Wanted suspect in Ksh300 million fake gold scam Rose Omamo Adhiambo

Fake gold scams have been on the rise in the country with little to no convictions made in some of the biggest gold busts made.