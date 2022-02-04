RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

DCI arrests city impostor soliciting bribes

Authors:

Amos Robi

Agutu and his accomplice were arrested at Wanderjoy party headquarters

Gordwins Agutu
Gordwins Agutu

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has arrested Gordwins Otieno Agutu and David Mburu Muthi, suspected fraudsters who have been impersonating Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officials.

According to DCI, the two were arrested after they tried to demand a bribe from WanderJoy Party owner, Maina Wandere, to allegedly go slow on a land fraud case against him.

The DCI headquarters which is a stone's throw away from the WanderJoy party headquarters dispatched officers, who had a tip-off on the incident, to counter the threat the duo posed.

Fake security detail accompanying the impostors scampered for safety upon arrival of the officers who then apprehended the two main suspects.

“The suspects who were driving two top of the range vehicles fitted with strobe lights and well-built men hanging precariously on the vehicles’ doors, forcefully gained entry into the premises causing a scene that left workers scared stiff.

"Immediately after they arrived, the men who had accompanied Agutu and sealed off the compound posing as VVIP security detail while flashing walkie-talkies, scampered for dear life leaving their master and his deputy in the hands of our sleuths,” concluded DCI.

In 2017, masquerading as a Senior Superintendent of police and armed with two other employment cards from KRA and the Kenya Pharmacy and Poisons Board the suspect is alleged to have closed down several hospitals for allegedly not meeting certain regulatory requirements.

Agutu and his accomplices according to the DCI approach unsuspecting business operators and solicit bribes over unmet regulations among other reasons.

In 2020, Agutu drove away with the director of Hi-tech enterprises under the impersonation of anti-corruption officers after the director failed to raise a two million bribe.

Police officers monitor the entrance to the DCI headquarters. (Image- The Washington Post)
Police officers monitor the entrance to the DCI headquarters. (Image- The Washington Post) Police officers monitor the entrance to the DCI headquarters. (Image- The Washington Post) Pulse Live Kenya

Agutu heads a non-governmental organization named Network Action Against Corruption (NAAC), which he says is responsible for investigations and preventing corruption, economic crimes and educating the public on the dangers of corruption.

The anti-corruption activist was also at the centre of Covid Millionires an NTV expose on how the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) where he claimed he had information regarding how funds and equipment were lost at the government agency.

The two will be held until Monday as they await to appear in court to take plea.

