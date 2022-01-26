Murder suspects wanted in UK arrested after escaping to Kenya

The two identified as Mohamud Siyad Abdihakim, 24, and Tariq Kennedy Mangal, 21, were arrested by transnational and organized crimes detectives following intelligence leads.

Abdihakim was busted at AL-DAR apartments while his accomplice was seized from house No. A803 in Mideya Gardens, where they have been hiding since sneaking into the country in 2019.

Police officers monitor the entrance to the DCI headquarters. (Image- The Washington Post) Pulse Live Kenya

British officials have been looking for the fugitives to answer to murder charges, following the brutal murder of a young man who was stabbed and left for dead in the UK.

The suspects were to be processed at DCI headquarters before being extradited to the UK to answer to the charges against them.

Kenya has enjoyed a close relationship with international enforcement agencies which has resulted in the prosecution of many international fugitives.

Earlier in January, 53-year-old John Habeta - a Dutch national of Eritrean descent - was arrested in Kenya following a covert operation by DCI detectives.

Habeta is believed to be at the helm of an international human smuggling organization which operates in the underworld, and is linked to trafficking human beings from Africa to Europe.

Pulse Live Kenya

He was also linked to at least four different operations where groups of Eritrean nationals were smuggled into Europe through Asia.