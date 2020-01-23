Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti on Wednesday issued his official statement on the reopened investigations into a Sh272 million land deal which involved Deputy President William Ruto.

Kinoti has stated that his team is after everyone who has been involved in misappropriation of funds belonging to the Kenya Pipeline Corporation (KPC).

"I'm investigating the massive plunder of KPC. Anybody who stole from KPC, no matter the period, no matter the trick they used to steal, must return the public property or they'll go to jail," he stated.

DCI boss George Kinoti denies Sh272 million land case investigation is targeting Deputy President William Ruto

The DCI boss clarified that his investigations are not targeting DP Ruto as he went on to mention that 13 firms are under investigation.

DP Ruto's lawyer speaks

Lawyer Kigen Katwa, who has on occasion represented DP Ruto in court, confirmed that his clients from Priority Limited had been summoned by DCI.

Priority Limited is a company closely linked to DP Ruto and was allocated a 12.52-acre parcel of land allegedly hived off from Ngong Forest.

"It is true that officers from DCI, particularly Chief Inspector Patrick Maloba, asked for my clients and we turned up with director, Mr Paul Chirchir, on Monday.

"He wants to know who signed the sale agreements and who was paid for the sale. All these were on trial in the case prosecuted by CID from 2004 to 2011. The DCI couldn't say the motive for the unorthodox, and in my view vain, attempt to re-open the case," Kigen stated.