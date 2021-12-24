DCI boss Kinoti hosts needy children for special Christmas Party [Photos]

The children drawn from different homes of the disadvantaged and rescue centres under the Kenya Family Charities, also celebrated a Holy Mass with the DCI family.

In a sermon delivered by Fr Musa Mwangi, of the Blessed Sacrament Parish in Buruburu, Fr Mwangi extolled the values of sharing and reminded the DCI staff that blessings come to those who think about others and share with the less fortunate.

DCI boss George Kinoti hosts needy children for special Christmas Party at DCI headquarters. [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

Song and dance characterized the event as the children interacted with DCI staff including the DCI Director George Kinoti, who joined them in the celebrations. The DCI choir also sung beautiful Christmas carols, as the colourful ceremony hit fever pitch.

Packages of foodstuff donated by Philanthropist Malkit Singh Main, INSTA products CEO Mr Dhiren Chandaria, Mafuko Bakers Ltd in Meru, Anytime Limited and other well-wishers were also shared with the families.

The director Kenya Family Charities, Sr Margaret Maitha of the Nazareth Sisters of the annunciation, prayed to God for blessings upon DCI officers and their partners, for sharing with them during this festive season.

Sr Maitha, coordinates the rescue, protection and rehabilitation of vulnerable children from across the country. In Nairobi alone, she takes care of over 4,000 children.

While wishing the children and DCI staff a Merry Christmas, Mr Kinoti thanked God for the many milestones that the Directorate had achieved this year, inspite of a few challenges. He urged Kenyans of goodwill to continue praying for officers in the field, as he called on detectives to stay focused on their mandate in the fight against crime.

The DCI chief also lit a Christmas tree at the DCI headquarters, ushering this year’s Christmas celebrations at the DCI headquarters in style.

More photos from the Christmas party

