DCI boss George Kinoti's heartfelt tribute to late MP Paul Koinange

The tribute conveyed details of the DCI boss' joint work with the late MP who also served as the National Assembly Administration and National Security Committee Chairperson.

Mr Kinoti specifically recalled former MP Koinange's contribution to the fight against contraband goods.

"Hon Koinange joined the Special DCI Team involved in the crackdown. I remember in the initial operational stages, for three nights, he personally took part in the DCI undercover operations with my detectives. The operation seized massive contraband goods worth millions shillings.

Pulse Live Kenya

"After the DCI crackdown, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) recorded a drastic increase in tax revenue. Hon Koinange rallied the Honourable Members of Parliament to defeat the cartels’ whims, machinations, threats, intimidation and ransom demands. We owe this to Hon Koinange for standing with the DCI and this country. He was the most devoted Kenyan with utmost fidelity to mother his country that I have ever met," Mr Kinoti outlined.