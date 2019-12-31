The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti on Tuesday officially announced an end to the Flying Squad unit that has been operating from Police Headquarters in Nairobi.

In a brief seen by Pulselive.co.ke, the DCI boss outlined that the crime busting unit will be replaced by another squad of 50 specially trained commandos formally operating under the name Sting Squad.

"The Directorate of Criminal Investigations wishes to inform the public that after disbanding all the Flying Squad Sub-units within the Country, only the Headquarters Unit based in Nairobi remained.

DCI Headquarters

"With effect from today, the Unit has equally been disbanded. This marks the end of the Flying Squad Unit & no officer will present himself or herself to the public as such.

"To replace the Flying Squad and create an auxiliary support team on identified, researched and profiled crimes, another squad has been formed and named 'STING SQUAD HEADQUARTERS' (SSH) that will have a maximum of 50 specialized trained officers who will respond to specific cases," the brief read in part.

DCI outlined that the team will only tackle cases to do with armed robberies, kidnappings, motor vehicle theft, sale & distribution of contraband and substandard goods.

DCI disbands Special Crime Prevention Unit (SCPU)

The Special Crime Prevention Unit (SCPU) has also been affected in the latest reshuffle with DCI announcing that the team will be scaled down and its name changed.

"Equally, the Special Crime Prevention Unit (SCPU) has been scaled down to a smaller unit only based at Headquarters, Nairobi. It has been renamed Special Service Unit (SSU).

DCI reveals how criminals cartels are causing cancers in Kenya through contraband trade

"Both Squads (SSU) and (SSH) will be linked directly to the Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) for intelligence driven operations alongside other augmenting Units including; Cybercrime, Ballistics, Scenes of Crime, Principal Crime Registrar, Crime Intelligence Unit, Homicide, (DNA, Toxicological, Chemistry and Biology Lab Units), currently being installed in the Ultra-Modern Forensic Laboratory," the brief read.