Embu North DCIO Jervasio Njeru was arrested and arraigned in court after a woman claimed that he had raped her in his office on May 31.

The woman had been apprehended by police on accusations of obtaining money through false pretense but had secured release through free bond.

She alleges that when she returned to Manyatta Police Station for a meeting with the DCIO, he proceeded to assault her.

Embu North DCI Jervasio Njeru when he appeared in court to answer to rape charges

A medical investigation conducted on the woman at Embu Level 5 Hospital concluded that she had indeed been raped. She underwent a surgery while at the hospital and was recuperating at the time of DCIO Njeru's arrest.

Senior Resident Magistrate Jean Ndeng’eri sent Mr Njeru to remand for 7 days as detectives collect samples and conclude their investigations.

