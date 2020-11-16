A Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detective was on Monday sentenced to a five-year jail term after he was found guilty of three offences.

The officer, Inspector Painito Bera was found guilty of kidnapping, abuse of office and giving false information to a person employed in the public service.

"The conviction follows an incident that occurred in 2014 where the accused kidnapped two foreigners who had been granted political asylum in Kenya.

"Painito was facing the charges alongside three others; Police Constable James Sipiti, Billow Ali and Hasaan Aden who have been acquitted under section 215 of the Criminal Procedure Code by a Milimani Law court," a brief from the DCI read in part.

Detective Painito was also offered an alternative of a Sh1.1 million fine should he opt not to serve the jail term.