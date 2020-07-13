Dorina Luchela, a detective based at the DCI Headquarters in Nairobi is nursing serious burn wounds after she set herself ablaze after a marital dispute.

Ms Luchela is said to have visited her husband Police Constable Joshua Makanga who is based at Machinery Police Station in Makueni county.

Makanga, in a police report at his station of work reported, said that he and his wife had a domestic dispute that saw Luchela pour paraffin all over her body and lit herself ablaze.

“Police officers rushed to the scene and found that the officer had sustained 52 percent burns all over her body,” Makanga told police.

The victim is receiving treatment at Kibwezi Hospital.

The case adds on to a long list of suspected depression among police officers and members of other disciplined forces which results in growing cases of self harm and domestic violence.

A 2016 report showed that at least Fifty police officers in Kenya kill themselves every year - with stress and unhappiness were cited as some of the leading causes.

Last year, Major Peter Mugure of the Kenya Air Force in Nanyuki was arrested for allegedly killing his wife and two children. The case is ongoing.