DCI detectives arrest 3 in stealing hired cars syndicate

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Mombasa have arrested three individuals suspected to be involved in a hired car theft syndicate.

The three who have been operating at the Coastal region were arrested in Kilifi and Kajiado, and the detectives recovered a Toyota Axio stolen about two months ago.

According to DCI, one of the suspects, George Morara Aboki would pose as a customer, hire a car, but later on tamper with the tracking system, before disposing the cars in Tanzania via the Namanga boarder.

“Three members of a criminal syndicate operating in the Coastal region that has been stealing hired cars after posing as genuine customers were yesterday arrested in Kilifi & Kajiado by Mombasa- based @DCI_Kenya detectives, & a Toyota Axio that was stolen two months ago recovered.

Pursuing a case where the victim hired his KCT 250T Toyota Axio on 26th July, 2020 to one of the suspects; George Morara Aboki for three days but who disappeared since, detectives established that the syndicate was tampering with the car tracking gadgets before disposing them in Tanzania via the Namanga border,” said DCI.

Two other suspects were arrested as accomplices (John Kimani and Pacificah Kemunto Nyakundi) who are in police custody.

“In the intelligence-led operation, 42-yr-old John Kimani & Pacificah Kemunto Nyakundi aged 39yrs were also arrested being accomplices of the 50-yr-old George Morara. The three suspects placed in custody pending arraignment as pursuit of more accomplices and recoveries continues,” tweeted DCI.