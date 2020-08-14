DCI detectives arrest lawyer for attempting to bribe Investigating Officer with Sh900, 000

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kasarani have arrested lawyer Antony Kirunyu Karoki for attempting to bribe an Investigating Officer, to secure the release of five suspects who were arrested on August 12 (Wednesday).

According to DCI, Karoki was in possession of the amount in denominations of Sh1, 000 and it was kept as exhibit, as he awaits to be arraigned and charged in court.

The five suspects whose release the lawyer was trying to secure were arrested with more than 2, 100 registered and unregistered sim cards, and other electronic devices.

DCI stated that the five suspects were being prepared to be arraigned in court, when Anthony Karoki attempted to bribe the Investigating Officer.

“Mr. Antony Kirunyu Karoki; a practicing advocate at Karoki & Co. Advocates was today arrested by @DCI_Kenya Kasarani detectives following an attempt to bribe the Investigations Officer with Kshs. 900, 000 to secure the release of Five suspects of Electronic Fraud without charges.

"The five suspects were arrested yesterday, 12th August 2020, with over 2,100 registered and unregistered subscriber lines among other electronic gadgets, and were being processed for arraignment when the suspect in question appeared.

The amount which was in Ksh 1,000 denomination has been documented by the @DCI_Kenya Scenes of Crime personnel and kept as exhibit, with the suspect placed in custody and to be charged with several offenses under the Bribery Act No. 47 of 2016 and the Penal Code,” tweeted DCI.